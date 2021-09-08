GRAND RAPIDS — As a result of increasing numbers of patients admitted with COVID-19 and the increase in community positivity rate, Spectrum Health is revising its visitor policies to reduce the number of people in its Grand Rapids and regional hospitals and outpatient care sites, according to a press release.
The policies affect Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
Effective Wednesday, Sept. 8, patients are allowed only one adult visitor when they go to Spectrum Health emergency departments, urgent care, surgery, radiology and lab locations, according to the release.
Adult inpatient areas allow two adult visitors, who must be the same person throughout the patient’s stay, the release states. Patients in labor and delivery are allowed two visitors. COVID-19-patients are allowed only one adult visitor, who must be the same person throughout the patient’s stay and must follow personal protective equipment guidelines.
Spectrum Heath pediatric patients may have two adult visitors in the emergency department, urgent care, surgery, radiology and lab, the release states. Pediatric inpatient areas allow two adult visitors, who must be the same two people throughout the patient’s stay. Pediatric COVID-19-patients are allowed two adult visitors, who must be the same people throughout the patient’s stay and must follow personal protective equipment guidelines.
Exceptions can be made at the discretion of the care teams involved based on end-of-life care or special needs, the release states. Adults are individuals ages 18 and older. Children and minors will be allowed as visitors only in limited circumstances.
Patients must identify visitors to their care teams. For pediatric patients, adult visitors’ names must be on file. Visitors will be screened, the release states.
For more information about visitor guidelines can be found at www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19/family-and-visitor-restrictions. Spectrum Health's COVID-19 resource center can be found www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19.