Families in the eastern portion of Mason County and northwestern portion of Lake County are invited to pick up a bag of free, healthy produce when the Veggie Van makes a series of stops between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24.
The schedule is as follows:
• Dollar General Store at 6649 E. U.S. 10 in Branch from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.;
• St. Bernard Catholic Church in Irons at 5734 W. 10 1/2 Mile Road in Irons from noon to 1:30 p.m.;
• and St. Paul United Methodist Church at 3212 W. Kinney Road in Ludington from 2 to 4 p.m.
The goal of the Veggie Van program is to ensure that fruit and vegetables are available to people who otherwise have limited access to fresh produce. The Veggie Van, a mobile farmer’s market featuring regionally grown foods, is a joint project of Spectrum Health and the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids.
Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is also partnering with Lakeshore Food Club in Ludington on the event. The bags will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis in a drive-up fashion to promote safe social distancing. All volunteers distributing the produce will be wearing masks.
“Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is excited to share free healthy fresh fruits and vegetables with our rural area communities in convenient outdoor locations where we can safely observe social distancing guidelines,” said Drew Dostal, president of both Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and Gerber Memorial Hospital. “During these challenging times, Spectrum Health is doing whatever we can to encourage families to eat nutritious food. By bringing the Veggie Van to convenient outdoor sites, we hope people will feel comfortable stopping by and picking up a bag of nutritious fresh produce, with recipe cards included.”
Lakeshore Food Club Executive Director O'Nealya Gronstal said the food club is honored to partner with Spectrum Health.
“As an organization, we are committed to work toward innovative and effective solutions to providing fresh, nutritious food to the food desert areas of our community. When our friends at Spectrum approached me about partnering with them to bring the Veggie Van to the outlining areas, I knew we had to say yes," Gonstal said.
To avoid contact, the event will be held drive-through style and participants are asked to remain in their cars. Staff members will put the bags of produce in vehicles and will wear masks and gloves to reduce transmission risks. Social distancing and safety protocols will be in place for safety. People who plan to pick up their free bag of produce are asked to please wear a mask and practice healthy hand hygiene.