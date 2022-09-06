Drew Dostal, Spectrum Health’s top regional executive, will provide an update on local healthcare at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at the Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.
The session is open to all Mason County seniors, plus others who are interested.
Dostal is the regional market leader and president for Spectrum Health facilities in Ludington, Newaygo and Muskegon.
“Spectrum Health has a critical role in health care for Mason County residents,” said Bill Kerans, senior center director. “We will be interested in hearing from Drew about the latest developments and healthcare programs at the Ludington hospital, as well as the effect the recently announced merger with Beaumont will have on local health care.”
Dostal is the first featured speaker in the center’s new monthly “Speak Out, Speak Up” series.
A limited number of lunches are available at 11:45 a.m., prior to Dostal’s presentation, by calling the senior center at (231) 757-4705 no later than 9 a.m. on Thursday. Those who wish to attend just the presentation are also welcome.