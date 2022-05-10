Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is celebrating Health Care Week, and families across Mason and Oceana counties are invited to pick up a bag of free healthy produce when the Veggie Van makes stops in Fountain, Ludington and Hart over the next several days.

The schedule is as follows:

• Tuesday, May 10: Sherman Township Hall at 3854 E. Main St., Fountain, from 3 to 4 p.m. Drive in from the east off of Main Street, circle the building and exit on the west side.

• Thursday, May 12: St. Paul United Methodist Church at 3212 W. Kinney Road, Ludington, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Enter from the north off of Morton Road, circle the building and exit on the south side onto either Kinney or Morton.

• Thursday, May 17: Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Family Medicine, Hart at 2481 N. 72nd Ave. in Hart from 3 to 4 p.m. Enter from the south entrance off of 72nd Avenue.

Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is also providing 100 bags of produce to Longfellow Towers residents in Ludington on Thursday, May 12. The fruit and vegetables will be delivered in the afternoon and distributed by Longfellow Towers management.

In addition, the Veggie Van will also make an appearance at the Western Michigan Fair in Ludington on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and will be back in Fountain at the Sherman Township Hall at 3854 E. Main St. from 3 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.

The goal of the Veggie Van program is to ensure that fruit and vegetables are available to people, especially to those who may otherwise have limited access to fresh produce. The Veggie Van, a mobile farmer’s market featuring regionally grown, top-quality fruit and vegetables, is a joint project of Spectrum Health and the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids. The bags of produce will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis in a drive-through fashion for convenience and safety.

“While we celebrate national Health Care Week by recognizing all who work at Spectrum Health providing and enabling safe patient care, we also want to share the celebration with the communities we serve,” said Drew Dostal, president of both Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and Gerber Memorial Hospital. “We are excited to again distribute free healthy fresh fruits and vegetables in convenient outdoor locations. Along with our Culinary Medicine classes coming up in June, we are helping residents to eat nutritious food, an important element for overall health and well-being.”