Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital was awarded an A grade in the spring 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the hospital’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.
“I’m very pleased that our physicians and clinical teams have once again been recognized for their commitment to safe care and positive clinical outcomes for our patients,” said Drew Dostal, president of Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and regional market leader for the northwest region. “I congratulate our team for this achievement and thank them for their dedication and commitment to serving and caring for patients.”
The Ludington hospital was one of four Spectrum Health West Michigan hospitals that were awarded “A” grades this fall by Leapfrog. Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital were also recognized for providing safer care.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.
“As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
To see Ludington Hospital’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.