Spectrum Health Medical Group has announced that the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Obstetrics & Gynecology clinic located at 250 N. Nelson Road in Ludington will be moving to 7 Atkinson Drive, Suite 200 in Ludington, it announced Friday in a press release.
The new location is in the Medical Office Building at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. The name of the clinic will change slightly to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Multispecialty Clinic—Obstetrics & Gynecology. The phone number of the clinic will remain the same at 231-843-6767.
The move will take place between Thursday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 15, with the clinic opening in the new location on Monday, Nov. 16.
“Throughout its service area, Spectrum Health has been developing integrated care sites where multiple services are available to patients in the same location,” said Adam Perez, northwest region director of operations. “This maximizes convenience for patients and allows them to access different services under the same roof, often in one visit. Access to hospital-based services such as laboratory and medical imaging helps to create a one-stop experience for patients. In addition, our OB/GYN surgeons will have easier access to the surgery suites and our entire care team will benefit from easy on-site access to our all-new Family Birthing Center.”
The last day of operations at the Nelson Road location will be Wednesday, Nov. 11. The office phone line will be available on both Thursday, Nov. 12, and Friday, Nov. 13, but the office at both locations will be closed to patients.
Anyone with a medical emergency should call 911. For non-emergencies, patients may call the office with any questions or concerns.
Patients may enter the hospital at the main entrance, turn west past the registration desk and proceed to the double elevator to get to the second floor of the Medical Office Building. Or, they may enter at the south door of the Medical Office Building, proceed past the Cancer Center and past the single elevator to the double elevator to get to the second floor. All patients and visitors are asked to put on a hospital-supplied mask and sanitize their hands before walking through.