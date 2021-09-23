Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.