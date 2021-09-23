Looking for a COVID-19 test? Spectrum Health is currently only testing people with symptoms. If you have severe symptoms such as difficulty breathing, chest pain and pressure; new confusion; pale, gray or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds; or the inability to wake up or stay awake, call 911 or visit the nearest emergency department.
For those with mild symptoms, those without symptoms and those who need a return to work authorization with a COVID-19 test, visit https://bit.ly/3nfzox6 or call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Hotline at 1.888.535.6136 (press 2) to find a testing site near you, which often includes local Meijer locations and other retail pharmacies.
The Ludington Hospital drive-through testing location is open Monday, Thursday, and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. You must have an appointment, which can be scheduled after you are screened and receive a valid physician order for the COVID-19 test. Learn more about Spectrum Health testing at https://bit.ly/36odTjG.