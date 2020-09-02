The Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association (SPLKA) announced it has several resources for educators and the public that matches the organization’s mission to preserve, promote and educate, it announced in a press release.
Both the COVID-19 pandemic and record-high water levels on Lake Michigan forced the closure of three of the four lighthouses SPLKA manages, and in response, the organization’s educatoin committee developed the resources.
“We have resources to satisfy nearly everyone’s interest,” stated SPLKA Vice President Mark Hellenbeck in a press release. “We have a virtual tour, a book reading, and most importantly, K-12 teacher lesson plans that are consistent with Michigan education standards.”
The virtual tour incorporates contemporary video footage and historical photos as well as journal reflections of actual keepers, according to the release. Pamela Cameron, a member of the education committee, reads her book, “Sport, Ship Dog of the Great Lakes,” available, along with the virtual tour, on www.splka.org.
“The educational materials and lessons plans are a significant undertaking and an extremely valuable offering for Michigan educators,” stated SPLKA Executive Director Peter Manting. “These will be delivered for use at no charge as each lesson plan becomes available.”
SPLKA is a Michigan-based non-profit managing Big Sable Point, Little Sable Point, Ludington North Breakwater and White River Light Station facilities. For more information, contact Peter Manting at splkadirector@gmail.com or the office at 231-845-7417.