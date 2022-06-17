Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association Executive Director Peter Alan Manting was arraigned in 79th District Court in Ludington on four felony counts Thursday.

Manting, 65, was arraigned on a felony count of stealing or retaining a financial transaction device without consent, a felony count of larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and two felony counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Manting declined to comment to the Daily News Friday night.

SPLKA announced Friday evening that it placed Manting on administrative leave, according to a press release from the organization Friday evening.

“It is involving Peter and another individual (and not SPLKA). However, we as an organization, Sable Point Lighthouse Keepers Association, we take this type of situation very seriously,” SPLKA Interim Executive Director Jeff dePuis told the Daily News after the organization’s release.

The accusations were investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office from an incident that allegedly took place on Sept. 20, 2020, according to the online court records.

“We are (investigating), related to alleged missing funds,” Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole stated in a text to the Daily News Friday evening. “We took a complaint several months ago related to that investigation.”

The alleged missing funds are not from SPLKA, duPuis told the Daily News.

“That is to the best of our knowledge at this time. Who knows what else could potentially be and eventually occur,” duPuis said. “We are now pursuing to do forensic accounting work that (ensures) our books are clear.”

SPLKA moved to put Manting on administrative leave, duPuis said, to show the community how it views the allegations.

“(It shows) our seriousness on how this is unacceptable in our set of values,” he said. “This does not represent our values, and it does not represent any activity that has an impact us other than the obvious (nature that a) senior employee has been arrested.”

Bond was set by 79th District Court Magistrate Glenn Jackson III at $5,000 personal recognizance. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, June 29.