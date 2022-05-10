The Mason County Sports Hall of Fame announced Tuesday night it named Will Flewelling as its first Beyond the Game Spirit Award winner.
According to a press release from the hall, the award honors an athlete from Mason County who leveraged sports for the betterment of the community. The criteria for this award are leadership, respect, teamwork, overcoming adversity, understanding perseverance and developing character.
Flewelling was an outstanding soccer player from Ludington High School, playing as a key member of the 2017 MHSAA Division 3 state finalist team, according to the release. As a young man battling cancer, Flewelling set up lemonade stands to raise funds for the Ludington Optimist Club’s Childhood Cancer Campaign. His lemonade stand raised more than $10,000. He didn’t stop there. Upon his death at the age of 20, his planned soccer tournament (which had over 350 teams) raised more than $40,000 for the same benefit.
The second annual soccer tournament, inspired by Flewelling’s leadership, is currently being planned for Aug. 6. His commitment to support the Ludington Optimist Club’s Childhood Cancer Campaign continues through the engagement of others and has formed a new tradition in Mason County.
Flewelling was also active in 4-H and an altar server at St. Simon Church in Ludington.
According to the release, his fight against cancer and his help with the Childhood Cancer Campaign is still seen in shirts or bumper stickers with #WillStrong.