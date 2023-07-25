Contractors are working to repair the ramping system for the SS Badger following an issue with equipment that halted sailing on Friday, according to a statement from Lake Michigan Carferry.
The steamship has been stationary since the initial incident.
LMC stated that marine contractors are removing the old ramp lifting equipment to prepare for the installation of a new device.
“We are currently working through engineering design and the procurement of materials for the repair,” the statement read.
On July 21, one of the two lifting structures used to load and unload the Badger collapsed into the water. There were no injuries or damage to the ramp, vessel or vehicles from this collapse, LMC stated.
The company stated that it quickly engaged with partners including underwater divers, marine construction contractors and an engineering firm to find a solution.
“We have been working diligently to put a solution in place to return the Badger to service as quickly as possible,” the statement read. “While we do not have an exact timeframe, our hope is to have the vessel back in service within the next few weeks.”
LMC stated that it will continue to update customers and stakeholders with a better estimate of when service will resume as we work through this process, adding that it appreciates everyone’s patience and understanding.
“Our passengers are important to us, and we know how much they enjoy riding the Badger. We look forward to having them back aboard shortly to enjoy the great trip across the lake and some Badger Bingo,” the statement read.
The company declined to offer additional comment.
In the meantime, ticketed passengers can call 1-800-841-4243 to request a refund or change their reservation.