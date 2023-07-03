After a three-year hiatus, the crew of the SS Badger is announcing the return of the overnight sailings, known as "doubles."
They will begin on the evening of July 6 and at will continue through Aug. 6. Overnight sailings will only be available on the evenings of Thursday through Sunday. In addition to the scheduled day crossings, overnight sailings will add a second departure leaving Ludington at 8:45 p.m. EST and departing Manitowoc at 1:30 a.m. CST.
Complete schedule information can be found at www.ssbadger.com/schedule or by calling (800) 841-4243.
The overnight sailing offers passengers a unique opportunity to travel and view the night sky, stars, and sunsets as a part of the route to their destination.
Shelby Soberalski, director of marketing and sale for Lake Michigan Carferry, said the company is resuming overnight trips in response to requests for additional crossings from travelers.
“We have seen a continued increase in traffic and demand for the additional crossing," Soberalski stated in a press release. "Many passengers have expressed how much they missed being able to sail at night and we are ecstatic to service our passengers in this capacity again."
During overnight sailings, passengers can expect the same amenities they see during day sailings, such as Badger Bingo, dining and bar service, along with rest and relaxation and much more. If passengers currently hold tickets for a day crossing and wish to change to an evening crossing, they can call the reservation department at (800) 841-4243 and request that change at no additional fee.