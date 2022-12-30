MANISTEE — The Manistee City Police Department is currently investigating a stabbing incident which took place at approximately 2:49 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 in the 500 block of Hancock Street, according to a press release from Police Chief Joshua Glass.
Both the victim and the suspect involved in the incident are juveniles.
The juvenile suspect has been apprehended and there are no further public safety issues at this time.
The victim is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Manistee City Police Department is coordinating with the Manistee County Prosecutor’s Office to seek charges.
The investigation is a cooperative effort between the Manistee City Police Department, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Department of Public Safety, and the Manistee City Fire/EMS Department.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Det. Sgt. Kirsten Goodspeed at (231) 398-3281.
The Manistee City Police Department has no further information to disseminate regarding this incident.