Stage Left Theatre Company is hosting auditions for its annual Stratford on the Avenue Theatre Festival, and those auditions will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, May 16, and Monday, May 17, at Rotary Park near the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Lewis Street.
In case of inclement weather on either day, the in-person auditions will be canceled and participants will be given instructions on how to submit a video audition. Seasoned and new actors as young as 15 are encouraged to audition.
Those wishing to audition are asked to arrive at the starting time and plan to stay for the duration of the auditions. Masks and social distancing are required, and blocking will be done with social distancing.
The festival is tentatively scheduled for July 9 through 11 and July 16 through 18 at Rotary Park. Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7 p.m with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
This year’s main stage play is Twelfth Night, with a comedic adaptation of Julius Caesar as the opener.
For more information, email stagelefttheatreco@gmail.com or call Kara at 231-818-8368.