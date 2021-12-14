Stage Left Theatre Company’s Stratford on the Avenue festival raised more than $965 to donate to the Childhood Cancer Campaign in memory of Will Flewelling, the organization announced in a release.
Stage Left hosts Stratford on the Avenue each summer, and the organization chose the Childhood Cancer Campaign to be the beneficiary of its proceeds for the year. The Childhood Cancer Campaign will receive 100% of the net profits for the 2021 event.
In the release, Stage Left also announced a new partnership with the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
“Stage Left has been presenting unique performances to our community at various venues since 2016, but struggled with not having a ‘place to call home’ or an indoor space to rely on when inclement weather strikes,” Stage Left Managing Director Lexi Kosla stated. “LACA has been kind enough to offer us a partnership that will allow us to continue producing quality shows but with much more potential than doing so without a supporting organization and physical space. We couldn’t be happier about this development.”
For more information about the organization, visit www.stageleftmi.org or call (231) 818-8368.