Stage Left Theatre Company has created a performing arts scholarship program to support those studying theater.
2023 is the first year two $500 scholarships are being awarded and Stage Left hopes to make the program an annual event.
The program is supported by Stage Left Theatre Company sponsors and by proceeds from the company’s productions. Requirements of the scholarship include having been a resident of Mason, Manistee, Oceana or Lake County within the last three years; studying in an area of theater; and an interview/audition with the board of directors.
Recipients of the 2023 scholarships are Cadence Brown of Manistee and Karri Grillo of Ludington.
Brown will be attending the Interlochen Summer Arts Camp Musical Theater Showcase in July. Grillo is studying theatrical design and technical production with a focus on sound and lighting at Western Michigan University.