Stage Left Theatre Company to hold auditions for Stratford ‘Off’ the Avenue Theatre Festival
Auditions for the sixth annual Stratford “Off” the Avenue Theatre Festival will be held on Sunday, May 29 and Monday, May 30 at 6 p.m. at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington.
But why is it “Off” and not “On” the avenue this year? Because the performances will also take place at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
This year’s classic production will be “Measure for Measure” directed by Kara Rose, preceded by a comedic adaptation of “The Tempest,” entitled “Got Milk” and directed by Terra McIntosh.
Seasoned and new actors are encouraged to audition as Stage Left loves to work with actors of all skill levels. Kids in fifth grade and up are also welcome to audition. Those wishing to audition are asked to arrive at the starting time and plan to stay for the duration of the auditions.
For more information, email stagelefttheatreco@gmail.com.