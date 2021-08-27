NEWAYGO COUNTY — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post are investigating a missing 14-year-old juvenile from Big Prairie Township, Newaygo County.
Annika Ames is approximately 210 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Aug. 25 at 11:30 p.m., at her residence in Newaygo County.
When last seen, she was wearing a tie-dye hoodie with “Lowell Choir” on the front and “Ames” on the back and carrying a pink Nike backpack.
She told her mother that she was at a party in the area of Oxbow Park.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Michigan State Police Hart Post at (231) 873-2171 or 911.