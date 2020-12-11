HART — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 63-year-old man from White Cloud for the possession of child sexually abusive material, according to a press release from the state police.
Troopers began their investigation after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen. A search warrant was conducted Friday morning at the suspect’s residence, where troopers allegedly located the material and made the arrest, according to the release.
The suspect was lodged at the Newaygo County Jail and was awaiting arraignment shortly after noon on Friday, according to the release. Troopers were assisted by the state police's Computer Crimes Unit and the Canine Unit.
This case remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police's Hart Post, the release stated.