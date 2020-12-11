Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.