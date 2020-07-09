SCOTTVILLE — The intersection of Stiles and Sugar Grove roads in Victory Township will become a three-way stop starting Monday, July 13, the Mason County Road Commission announced Thursday evening.
Eric Nelson, county highway engineer, stated the road commission in cooperation with the Michigan Department of Transportation will be changing the intersection to a three-way stop that will include stop-ahead signs, rumble strips, stop signs and a message board warning motorists of the change on Stiles Road.
Traffic on U.S. 31 has been diverted down both roads since Monday, July 6, for road construction that has closed the highway between Sugar Grove Road and the intersection of U.S. 31 and U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
Nelson stated the three-way stop will be in place until the completion of the construction project, which is anticipated to be finished at the end of August.