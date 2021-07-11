MANISTEE — The Stomp Out Cancer Fund is continuing its mission of helping local cancer patients in their time of need. Despite the significant constraints placed on their fundraising activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the leaders of the SOC-Fund are encouraged by the support given by the community, according to a press release.
“We began in 2011 as a group of family and friends who, specifically, wanted to help cancer patients in need,” stated Jessica Scharp, founder and president of the SOC-Fund. “The first couple of years we raised over $17,000 which was split between the Relay for Life and the Sally K Johnson One Good Day Fund.”
In 2013, the SOC-Fund raised $10,743 that was divided between 20 local cancer patients in need of assistance.
“In 2014 we began the process of applying for 501©(3) and were eventually granted the non-profit organization designation retroactive for all of 2014,” stated Scharp. “At that point we were off and running.”
Since those humble beginnings, the SOC-Fund has raised and distributed nearly $263,954.91 to 378 individual recipients in Manistee and Mason counties. Local cancer patients that may have a need for assistance can apply at www.soc-fund.org.
“Typically we help with things like travel and lodging for out-of-town treatment and doctor appointments, medical co-pays, utilities, pharmaceuticals, alternative treatments and other expenses,” stated Scharp. “Dealing with cancer is stressful enough, we try and help relieve some of that stress by easing the financial burdens a patient may be going through,” said Scharp.
The needs for assistance have not diminished, however, the ability for the SOC-Fund to raise money has been curtailed by the pandemic.
“Like most non-profit organizations, we rely heavily on the funds we raise at local events like our signature event, The Snowshoe Stampede, where we typically generate $25,000 to $35,000 in one day,” stated Rachel Vasquez, SOC-Fund vice president.
The Snowshoe Stampede is normally held on the first Saturday in February at the Manistee VFW but has been canceled for this year.
“Obviously, we had to postpone the 2021 event and hope to be back bigger and better than ever in 2022,” stated Vasquez.
Other SOC-Fund annual fundraisers include the Tamale and Salsa Sale, Nine and Wine Golf Outing, Beach Tug of War and the 5K Color Run which together generate an additional $5,000. “Without The Snowshoe Stampede, we really didn’t know how we were going to generate the funds to continue our mission,” stated Vasquez.
The Bungalow Inn’s Dave Gunia reached out to assist.
“Dave reached out to me and said he wanted to help, so we welcomed the support he was offering,” stated Scharp.
Gunia spearheaded a fundraising campaign that involved challenging other area businesses to donate to the cause.
“Dave put his money where his mouth is by donating 50 percent of The Bungalow sales on two Thursdays last October. That alone raised over $7,000,” stated Scharp.
Other business started responding and in quick fashion, Gunia’s challenge lead to almost $26,555 in donations from more than 40 area businesses and individuals, many themselves impacted by the pandemic.
“We believe so strongly in what the SOC-Fund does here in the community and know many local people who have been helped in their time of need,” Gunia stated. “Giving a hand to the SOC-Fund was the right thing to do and we were very happy we could help them out.”
Needless to say, the news of this successful fundraiser was music to the ears of the SOC-Fund board of directors.
“We were speechless when Dave shared that he helped raise nearly the same amount we would have made at the canceled The Snowshoe Stampede,” stated Scharp. “To say it’s a blessing would be an understatement.”
The SOC-Fund is a prime example of the positive influence a local non-profit organization can have on a community.
“We started this 10 years ago out of the desire to help our friends and neighbors deal with issues regarding their cancer treatment. I can’t believe it has grown to the point of impacting as many people as it has,” stated Vasquez.
To learn more about the SOC-Fund or make a tax-deductible donation, please visit www.soc-fund.org or contact Jessica Scharp at (231) 794-9474.
“We have been so blessed by our community and our goal is to give back to those community members who have been impacted by cancer,” stated Scharp.