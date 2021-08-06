Friday's Stratford on the Avenue performances are being moved to the Ludington Area Center for the Arts due to the threat of inclement weather, according to Lexi Kosla from Stage Left Theater Company.
Performances are at 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday, and the Sunday performance is at 2. Proceeds from the event will go to the Childhood Cancer Campaign in memory of Will Flewelling.
This year’s program features Shakespeare’s “Comedy of Errors,” with a comedic adaptation of “Julius Caesar” as the opener.