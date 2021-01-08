SCOTTVILLE — The Mason County Road Commission announced that it will be closing Hansen Road between Stiles and Amber roads in Amber Township for tree removal on Monday, Jan. 11.
Crews will be removing trees in that stretch to prepare the area for a reconstruction project on Hansen Road, according to a release from the road commission.
Barricades will be placed on Hansen Road at the intersections of Stiles and Amber roads warning motorists of the road closure.
The work is anticipated to take two weeks, weather permitting.
Residents, emergency vehicles and school buses will have access, but those drivers should anticipate delays.