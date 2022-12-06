The Mason County College Access Network and Promise Zone remind families with high school seniors to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) as early as possible.
With the advent of the new Michigan Achievement Scholarship, more money than ever is linked to completion of the FAFSA for the class of 2023. Michigan Achievement is the most far-reaching award that Michigan has ever offered to its graduates. It will impact an estimated 80% of 2023 graduates who attend college in the state.
Students who attend college within 15 months of their 2023 high school graduation will be able to access at least $1,750 a year to fund community college tuition, or at least $1,000 toward a Michigan-based college or university. Receiving the Achievement Scholarship is dependent upon students completing their FAFSA by March 1, 2023, and qualifying by having an expected family contribution (EFC) of $25,000 or less. This EFC number represents a significant portion of Mason County’s households.
FAFSA completion is required for the Mason County Promise and Community Foundation scholarships as well. For these reasons, the Mason College Access Network and Mason County Promise Zone are strongly encouraging high school seniors to complete the FAFSA by March 1, 2023.
To complete the FAFSA, students need the support of their parents. While family structure varies, the FAFSA does not — it requires prior-year tax information from at least one parent, even when parents may not be planning to fund their student’s college education.
The FAFSA does not consider a student as “independent” until they have reached the age of 24, or they have had another major life change like marriage, becoming a parent, or joining the military. Students require family support and tax information to complete this important application each year.
To apply and for more information, visit www.fafsa.gov.
Families and students can learn more about Michigan’s scholarships and grant opportunities at www.michigan.gov/mistudentaid.
Local college access information and resources can also be found at www.masoncountycan.org and www.masoncountypromise.org.