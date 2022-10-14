A candidate forum will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at West Shore Community College's Administrative & Conference Building, 3000 N. Stiles Road.

The forum will highlight key general election races and give contenders an opportunity to explain to a live audience what sets them apart from the competition ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

The forum will feature the following races on the November ballot:

• 4th District, Mason County Commission: Rita Copenhaver (D) and Lewis Squires (R)

• 7th District, Mason County Commission: Ed Miller (D) and Ron Bacon (R)

• City of Ludington Mayor: Steve Miller and Mark Barnett (no party affiliations)

• 101st State House District: Amanda Siggins (D) and Joseph Fox (R)

• 102nd State House District: Brian Hosticka (D) and Curt Vanderwall (R)

• 32nd State Senate District: Terry Sabo (D) and Jon Bumstead (R)

• 2nd U.S. House District: Jerry Hilliard (D) and John Moolenaar (R)

Members of the public are encouraged to submit questions for the candidates. To submit a question, email editor@ludingtondailynews.com by 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17.