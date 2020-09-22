Sugar Grove Road to be closed between U.S. 31, Tuttle Road
Sugar Grove Road will be closed to traffic between U.S. 31 and Tuttle Road in Sherman Township beginning Wednesday, Sept. 23, through Thursday, Sept. 24, according to a press release from the Mason County Road Commission.
County Highway Engineer/Project Manager Eric Nelson stated in the release that residents, school buses and emergency vehicles will have access to the road but should expect delays and proceed with caution.
The Mason County Road Commission will be trenching along the edges of the existing bituminous roadway, the release stated, and placing gravel in preparation for bituminous paving. The bituminous paving will be scheduled at a later date.