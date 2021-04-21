A Sunfield woman was arrested after she allegedly delivered contraband to an inmate at the Oaks Correctional Facility in Manistee. The alleged incident occurred during a visitation session on Feb. 16, 2020.
The woman, Melanie Ann Turo, 46, was arraigned on charges of one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of analogues. She was arraigned in 85th District Court Tuesday and her bond was set at $5,000, 10 percent. Her next court date is set for May 11 at 1:30 p.m.
Michigan State Police from the Cadillac post, who investigated the incident, report that the woman was visiting a family member when she allegedly passed the contraband. When confronted by a corrections officer, the inmate reportedly ran down the hall and digested the item.
According to Lt. Derrick Carroll, media contact for the Seventh District of the Michigan State Police, Turo was detained and interviewed by troopers and denied passing anything to the inmate. He said surveillance footage was reviewed, and a search warrant was executed at the motel Turo was staying at in the area. Troopers reportedly seized numerous bags of balloons, and small balloons packed with suspected methamphetamine, cash, cell phones, SIM cards, cash and a record book containing inmate information.
Troopers turned their information over to the Manistee County Prosecutor’s Office and in December 2020, an arrest warrant was authorized for Turo. Several unsuccessful attempts were made to locate her. She was finally located on Monday following a traffic stop by troopers from the Wayland post who turned her over to troopers from the Cadillac post. She was transported to the Manistee County Jail and lodged.