Tonight’s Pure Ludington Sunset Beach Bonfire was postponed due to air quality concerns and rain in the forecast, according to a press release from the Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The event will instead take place on Monday, July 3.
Community members are invited to attend this free event featuring a large bonfire, live music and sunset over Lake Michigan at Stearns Park Beach. RetroVibe Band of Grand Haven will perform an eclectic and diverse brand of classic rock, R&B soul, blues, and British Invasion. Their song selections include the Beatles, Steely Dan, Fleetwood Mac, the Doobie Brothers, Tears For Fears, Queen and more.
The bureau encourages the public to bring their chairs, blankets and friends to enjoy an evening at the beach on the last Thursdays of each month this summer from 8-10 p.m. Arrive early, and you may see the SS Badger carferry arriving at the Ludington port.
For more information, visit pureludington.com/Sunset-Bonfire.