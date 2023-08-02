The Mason County Cultural Economic Development Task Force is conducting a survey for its second consecutive year, according to a press release from the organization.
The survey is of those who come to the Ludington area to determine the reasons they have for visiting and an estimate of their spending. It is the second year of a third-year project aimed at gathering data that will inform certain conclusions.
In this research, the economic impact of tourism can be measured by the new money that comes into the local economy, according to the release.
The task force is being guided by Michigan State University economics professor Steve Miller, and the data collected is batched and then analyzed by the university’s Center for Economic Analysis, according to the release.
Seven Ludington High School students are the research assistants who interview visitors and were recruited by Melanie Tomaski, director of work-based learning and advisor of Ludington Business Professional Association. Connie Schwass, recently retired professor and business chair at West Shore Community College and now director for MSU’s Institute of Applied Technology, supervises the research process, according to the release.
The Pennies from Heaven Foundation, Mason County Community Foundation and WSCC are funding this project. The Mason County Historical Society is also a sponsoring partner by allowing the researchers and their director to use a conference room in its research center as an organizational base.