A 31-year old Oceana County man was arrested by the Scottville Police Department Wednesday night after multiple complaints of a suspicious situation.
At approximately 7 p.m. June 1, the Scottville Police Department was given information of a possible subject prowling in the area of Reinberg Avenue and Broadway Street.
During a canvas of the area the subject was located. The subject provided false information attempting to withhold his identity, was informed he was under arrest and attempted to flee from officers.
The Scottville Police Department has lodged the subject and obtained a warrant for resisting and obstructing a police officer and trespassing.
The subject was found in possession of possible stolen items. If there are citizens that believe they are missing any items, they are asked to contact the Officer Skinner of the Scottville Police Department to help identify those items.
"I would like to thank all the citizens that provided information that helped with the arrest of this individual," Scottville Police Chief Matt Murphy said. "We live in a great community full of great people looking out for one another.