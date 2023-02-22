MANISTEE — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to a report of a stolen black 2018 Dodge Durango SRT from a car lot in Parkdale recently.
According to a release, suspects took the vehicle from the Watson's Manistee Chrysler auto lot. Surveillance footage indicated they drove to the Parkdale Wesco to put fuel in the vehicle and a "destroyer grey" Dodge Charger they were driving. The suspects paid cash for the fuel.
Those with information about the theft are asked to call the Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at (989) 732-5141 or the state police post in Cadillac at (231) 779-6040.