Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. High 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.