CADILLAC — The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to a rollover crash Friday night in Manistee Township where one of the occupants of a Jeep Grand Cherokee succumbed to the injuries suffered in the incident, according to a press release from the state police.
Troopers responded to the accident on River Road approximately one mile east of U.S. 31 in Manistee Township where the vehicle with four teenage males from Manistee County lost control and ran off the side of the road, according to the release. The sport utility vehicle rolled several times, and one of the occupants was still inside the vehicle and needed to be extricated. All of the occupants sustained serious injuries from the crash were transported to Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital. They were either then transferred to an unspecified Spectrum Health hospital in Grand Rapids or to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, and according to the release, one of the occupants died as a result of his injuries.
The state police stated that the investigation is ongoing, but alcohol and speed may have been contributing factors into the crash.
The state police was assisted by the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Police Department, North Flight EMS and fire departments from the City of Manistee and Manistee and Onekama townships.