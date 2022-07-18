Tickets are now on sale for the Stapletons, performing Tuesday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts' courtyard.
Tickets are just $5 and can be purchased in the LACA gift shop.
The Stapletons are a husband-and-wife, harp-and-guitar duo. Together, they write baroque folk rich with hints of Appalachian balladry, Delta blues and echoes of the English folk revival movement. Blues-driven harp and guitar arrangements topped by ethereal vocal harmonies combine to create a wondrous sound.
Casey, a mariachi from L.A. married Kate, who grew up in Middle Ridge, Wisconsin. Swept into sooty post-industrial Pittsburgh, the Stapletons set about reconciling their many cultural clashes and started a brood of children. Six years later they sat down one morning in the kitchen with a Celtic harp and a Mexican guitar and began writing music. Their unique, “chamber folk” style features blues driven harp riffs, tightly interwoven vocals and ethereal harmonies.
Inspired by their home surrounded by civil war ghosts, this husband wife duo write intricate songs that bring the past alive, illuminate the present and lift listeners into the stars.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is at 107 S. Harrison St., in downtown Ludington.