The Women Who Care of Mason County selected three charities to benefit from the group’s quarterly meetings, and the most recent meeting was hosted virtually.
The Ludington Area Schools’ Resource Center, PoWeR! Book Bags and the Scottville Clown Band each received donations from Women Who Care of Mason County.
The resource center was nominated by JoAnn Smith, and its director, Mark Boon, stated the funds will help to support summer food packs, back to school gift cards, socks, underwear and back to school programs in conjunction with other community organizations such as Staircase Youth.
PoWeR! Book Bags was nominated by Kathy Bromley. The organization recently supplied all of the elementary schools and a day care center with books that students can take home for the summer. The organization tries to provide books to local students four times a year. It also assembles homemade bags with journals, a bookmark, finger puppet and more that can be picked up arond the county, such as the Lakeshore Food Club.
The Scottville Clown Band was nominated by Chris Blalock in memory of her friend and former art teacher, Lois Scott. The band did not perform in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the donation will assist with the group’s scholarship fund as well as its transportation fund.
The Women Who Care of Mason County have 132 members that donate $50 each member to various causes four times per year. The group has donated $126,530 so far. For more about the group, search for it on Facebook or email wwcofmc@gmail.com.