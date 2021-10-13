PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Emergency first responders were called to a single-vehicle crash with serious injuries early Wednesday morning on South Lakeshore Drive south of Chauvez Road in Pere Marquette Township.
According to a press release from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole, first responders were called at 3:43 a.m., Wednesday, to the scene where a 2011 BMW that was traveling south on Lakeshore Drive left the right side of the road and struck several trees. The driver and front seat passenger were trapped in the vehicle.
Both front-seat occupants were found to be unconscious and seriously injured, Cole stated. The driver, a 20-year-old Hart man, was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. A 17-year-old Ludington teen was a passenger in the front seat, and the teen was flown via AeroMed to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids with critical injuries.
An 18-year-old Oceana County woman, a passenger in the back seat, was treated at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Cole stated.
The Ludington Fire Department Jaws of Life, the Pere Marquette Fire Department, Life EMS Ambulance and Michigan State Police Hart Post all responded to the scene and assisted the sheriff's office.
According to Cole, the preliminary report from the sheriff's office's crash team indicates speed and alcohol as potential factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.