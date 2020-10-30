BOYNE CITY — Three non-profit organizations in Mason County received a portion of People Fund grants from Great Lakes Energy, the co-operative announced Friday afternoon.
The Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association, Hands Extended Loving People Resource Center and Habitat for Humanity of Mason County each received funds from the People Fund program.
SPLKA received $3,000 for the 2021 Michigan Lighthouse Festival.
The fund donated $5,000 to HELP to assist in purchasing beds for those in need.
There was $3,000 donated to Habitat for Humanity of Mason County to go toward assisting households with interior repairs.
The donations were part of $111,469 that went to a variety of organizations throughout the co-operative’s 26-county service area in the 2020 fall grant cycle. The fund is supported through voluntary contributions from the members of Great Lakes Energy who round up their respective bills each month to the next dollar. The co-operative stated that it averages to 50 cents per month.
The program began in 1999, and it has donated more than $3.8 million in People Fund grants since.