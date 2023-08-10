A joint investigation by the Mason County Sheriff's Office, Ludington Police Department and the Michigan State Police yielded the arrest of three men Wednesday from an undercover operation targeting those who allegedly solicit minors.
With the assistance of the Genesee County Sheriff's Office's Genesee Human Operations Strike Team (GHOST), law enforcement arrested a 58-year-old Hart man, a 58-year-old Ormond Beach, Florida, man and a 20-year-old Wyoming, Michigan, man, said Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole during a press conference late Thursday morning.
The three men will likely face charges of soliciting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. Actual charges for the allegations are pending a review the Mason County Prosecutor's Office. Cole said arraignments in 79th District Court may take place Thursday.