A joint investigation by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Ludington Police Department and the Michigan State Police yielded the arrest of three men Wednesday from an undercover operation targeting those who allegedly solicit minors.
With the assistance of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office’s Genesee Human Operations Strike Team (GHOST), law enforcement arrested Steven Wayne Volpp, 58, of Hart; Kenneth John Smith, 53, of Ormond Beach, Florida; and Gabriel Anthony Talevich, 19, of Wyoming, said Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole during a press conference late Thursday morning and via a press release Thursday evening.
“Over the past two weeks, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the Ludington Police Department, Michigan State Police Post Hart and the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office, we collaborated with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office GHOST team… in an undercover operation in effort to protect our community’s most precious resource, our children,” Cole said.
The three men were arraigned in 79th District Court in Ludington.
Volpp was arraigned on a felony count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, a felony count of using a computer to commit a crime and a misdemeanor count of engaging in the services of a prostitute. A $100,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 23.
Smith was arraigned on the same three charges as Volpp, and his bond was set at $150,000 cash or surety. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 23.
Malevich was arraigned on the three charges, also, and his bond was $100,000 cash or surety. His probable cause hearing is Aug. 23.
Cole said the operation began at noon Wednesday with a briefing. By 1:30 p.m., the first person allegedly was caught by law enforcement.
Investigators were still going through the devices each of the suspects had with them Thursday morning in an effort to gather more evidence.
Cole said the operation was laid out where the men allegedly believed they were communicating with a 15-year-old from the southeastern portion of the state in online chats.
“Make no mistake, those arrested knew full well the age of the person they were soliciting,” Cole said.
A price for services was established, and a meet-up was arranged at Pere Marquette Township’s Suttons Landing along the banks of the Pere Marquette River. The arresting teams consisted of two officers of the Ludington Police Department and two deputies with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. The state police, the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office and the State, Sheriffs, Chiefs Enforcement Team (SSCENT) assisted with surveillance.
“I went home last night knowing that there’s people out there preying on children while I’m at home,” Cole said. “As a Ludington kid myself, it breaks my heart to know that that’s going on.”
The Ormond Beach, Florida, man was camping near Oceana County’s Silver Lake area, Cole said. There could have been more.
“They were chatting with several people in the afternoon and last night,” Cole said. “There will be no more charges, additional coming, other than for these three individuals. Nothing else materialized, but we’re not done.”
Ludington Police Chief Christopher Jones said that undercover operations such as Wednesday’s proves that there is much work to be done to protect children.
“I would encourage you to have age-appropriate conversations with your children about the dangers that do exist,” Jones said. “I would encourage you to monitor electronic device usage and engagement with those devices by your children.
“It shouldn’t have to be said, but to be involved and present in your children’s lives.”
Jones said law enforcement through the school resource officers will be distributing educational materials and guidance to help parents.
Cole said Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson presented his program during a conference in the past. Plus, two deputies watched the movie, “The Sound of Freedom,” leading to the push to do an operation in Mason County.
“After watching that movie, they came and asked me to do this endeavor. There was no way we could do it within our office by ourselves,” Cole said. “So my first call was to Chief Jones and then Lt. (Jim) Coleman with the Michigan State Police. Their overwhelming support for it was right off the bat.”
Cole said GHOST has worked across the state and country to facilitate gathering intelligence, provided the decoys and collect information from the chatrooms to turn over to the local investigators.
“We’re in a position where we can move forward with our team and do it here locally,” Cole said. “I’m confident between us, the Ludington PD and the state police, we can run the next operation.”
GHOST has apprehended more than 190 individuals across the state, Cole said.
Cole said additional undercover operations will happen in the future.
“It’s incredible the amount of stress it puts on investigators when they’re chatting with these people. You could see in our chatters eyes, you could just see they were wearing down. It’s a very stressful event to be part of.
“But, we’re not done. We’re not done until people who want to prey upon our children are not welcome here. We’re going to continue to be a thorn in their side. We’re not going to make it easy for them to prey upon our children.”