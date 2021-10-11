Three pedestrians were injured after they were struck by a vehicle Sunday night near the intersection of James and Loomis streets in Ludington, according to a press release from Ludington Police Chief Tim Kozal.
The Ludington police and fire departments responded to the scene of the accident at 7:52 p.m., Sunday, where it was determined that a 2013 GMC Terrain was traveling southbound on James Street and struck the three pedestrians at the intersection with Loomis Street, according to the release.
The pedestrians, all of Grand Rapids, were transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for treatment, according to the release. One of the pedestrians, a 57-year-old woman, was air-lifted to a Spectrum Health hospital in Grand Rapids. Monday morning, her status was listed as critical, according to the release.
The driver of the vehicle, a 75-year-old woman from Emery, South Dakota, was uninjured.
The incident is under investigation, and alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the accident, according to the release. The Mason County Sheriff's Office assisted with incident.