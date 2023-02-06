Three people were arrested late Sunday afternoon by Mason County Sheriff's deputies following an hour-long incident in Branch Township in the 7800 block of East Chickasaw Trail.
A 66-year-old Scottville woman was arrested on a Muskegon County woman that charges her with failing to appear in court and a charge of possession of methamphetamines. A 38-year-old Branch woman was arrested for resisting and opposing a police officer and a 32-year-old Baldwin man was arrested for resisting and opposing a police officer.
The Baldwin man also had two misdemeanor warrants from Ludington Police for failing to appear in court. The original charge was simple assault. All three were lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The incident started when deputies and the Michigan State Police were called at 12:34 p.m. to the residence for a reported assault and a man with a gun.
When law enforcement arrived, they found the front door of the home open and no one was located on the property. From past contact with the home’s residents, they knew that a red Dodge Charger was associated with the home and a request was issued for law enforcement to watch for the car.
Around 4:45 p.m., law enforcement in the area spotted the Charger pull into the driveway of the home. Deputies and troopers attempted to call the people out of the car. However two of them allegedly refused to get out of the car, while the driver of the car, the 38-year-old Branch woman, began swearing at and demanding that officers leave the property.
The 911 dispatch center made calls to the woman while attempting to get the other two to exit the car. They refused.
After an hour of talking to the three they were taken into custody.