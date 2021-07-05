MANISTEE — Manistee’s chapter of Rolling Thunder is bringing back its Thunder at the River on Friday and Saturday in the parking lot of Little River Casino.
The event, hosted by Rolling Thunder Chapter No. 1 of Manistee, was canceled last year because of COVID-19. This year, the event is scheduled for noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the organization.
As a part of the event, Rolling Thunder will be escorting the Michigan Vietnam Wall and the Middle Eastern Conflict Wall from VFW Post No. 4499 in Manistee to the casino’s parking lot at 3 p.m. Friday, the release stated.
The event also will have several vendors selling products including home decorations, personal care items, clothing and jewelry. Concessions will be provided by Big Don’s, who specializes in pulled pork sandwiches. According to the release, Ludington’s Sawyer Hendrickson and her Sawyer’s Kids With a Cause will be there, too, with her Stones for Heroes and a bake sale.
The organization will also have a replica Vietnamese cell there, the release stated, to show the conditions that American prisoners of war endured while fighting in southeast Asia. Some attendees will be “arrested” and will need to raise “bail” by calling people to donate funds to the fundraiser for their release.
On Saturday, the group is hosting an escorted motorcycle ride from the casino through Manistee and Benzie counties to the Benzie County Veterans Park. The group will take a brief break before riding around Crystal Lake, then heading back down M-22 to Little River Casino. A cornhole tournament will follow the ride.
Rolling Thunder is a nonprofit organization where its members raise funds and donate to veterans in the community and in other places. They assist with veterans with mortgage or car payments as well as give to the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans and the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans in Marquette. It has assisted with service dogs for veterans, provide flag lines for veteran funerals, and set up flags for holidays and for the Tight Lines For Troops. It started to organize the placement of flags at Oak Grove Cemetery in Manistee this year for Memorial Day.
Six times a year, the group provides cake and ice cream to residents at the Manistee Medical Care Facility to celebrate veterans’ birthdays. The group also awards a scholarship each spring, too.