The Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau announced the June 25 Pure Ludington Sunset Beach Bonfire is canceled. The governor’s executive order currently does not allow outdoor gatherings or events for more than 100 people.
“We were hopeful that restrictions on events and gatherings would be lifted by this time to allow up to 250 people,” said Brandy Miller, executive director of the Ludington Area CVB. “While we are disappointed to cancel this June event, we are looking forward to July and August dates to gather at Stearns Park Beach.”
The events for July 23 and August 27 are still being planned. Each evening will feature the sounds of talented local musicians, in addition to the bonfire and views of the sunset. The July bonfire will host local trio, Medium Well, and the August event will highlight high-energy dance band, Sunset Groove.
The bureau hopes that at the time, participants will be able to safely practice physical distancing for these outdoor events.
The Sunset Beach Bonfires are held from 8 to 10 p.m. and are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.pureludington.com/sunset-bonfire.