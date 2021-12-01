Pure Ludington BrrrewFest is returning for 2022, and organizers are planning an all-day festival full of music, craft beer and food in downtown Ludington.
BrrrewFest will host 25 Michigan breweries showcasing their best brews, with a variety of beers, meads and ciders to sample on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, according to a press release from the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are now available at www.mynorthtickets.com/events/pure-ludington-brrrewfest-1-29-2022. BrrrewFest tickets are $35 in advance of the event and include six drink tokens. The 2022 event is limited to 1,000 tickets.
Legacy Plaza will be the site of the event, which is hosted by the chamber and presented by OxyChem. In addition to Michigan craft beer, festivities will feature musical entertainment, eats from the Q Smokehouse and Lakeside Wiener Wagon, and BrrrewFest merchandise from Gordy’s Skate Shop and Red Door Gallery.
Among the participating crafters are some of Mason County’s very own Jamesport Brewing Co., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., Love Wines and North Branch Winery. Other West Michigan notables include Beards Brewing Co., Big Hart Brewing, Farmhaus Cider and Saugatuck Brewing.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Friends of the Ludington State Park. The Friends group hosts programs and activities, and adds volunteer support where needed at Ludington State Park for items that are not traditionally funded by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Volunteers work closely with Ludington State Park’s management team to identify needs and implement solutions. The group’s most recent project was the addition of a kayak launch on Hamlin Lake inside the park.
For more information regarding the Pure Ludington BrrrewFest, visit www.pureludington.com/beer.