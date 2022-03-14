The MHSAA Division 2 girls basketball state quarterfinal game between Ludington and Frankenmuth has tickets available online only at www.gofan.co.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m., Tuesday, at Cadillac High School. All tickets must be purchased through www.gofan.co.
Once on the website, choose Cadillac High School, the site of the game. Then select the date and game. There is not a limit on tickets.
Doors open for spectators at 6 p.m.
For more information, call the Ludington Athletic Office at 843-3811.