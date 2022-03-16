Ludington girls basketball fans seeking their tickets for the MHSAA Division 2 girls basketball state semifinals at 7:30 p.m., Friday, can online or in-person.
Tickets are general admission, and each ticket costs $12 each.
To purchase the tickets online, go to https://www.mhsaa.com/sports/girls-basketball. Click on “2022 Finals Tickets — Breslin Center Ticket Office.” Find “Girls Division 2 Semifinals” and click “Find Tickets.”
Then purchase the tickets. There is a service charge for purchasing tickets online.
At the Breslin Center, there are signs directing each school to a designation section.
The school is planning a send-off at 10 a.m., Friday, from the high school. Fans may gather outside at the front of the school to see the team off. After the team leaves the high school, they will make their way to Lakeshore Drive and then through downtown Ludington before leaving for East Lansing.