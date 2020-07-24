SCOTTVILLE — On Saturday, Aug. 1 the Western Michigan Old Engine Club will host the Duane Cooper Memorial Tractor Ride.
The ride will begin at Riverside Park and will travel to Ludington, stopping at Waterfront Park for lunch and then returning to Scottville. It is open to anyone with an antique tractor, doodlebug, antique car or any other antique vehicle. Vehicles must be able to travel a minimum of 12 mph.
Summit Township resident Duane Cooper passed away on May 24, 2020 at the age of 78. He was a member of the club for more than 40 years. Each year, on the Thursday of the old engine club’s annual Antique Tractor and Engine Show, Cooper would greet a group of tractor enthusiasts from Wisconsin at the Lake Michigan Carferry dock and lead them and their tractors off the SS Badger to Scottville for the show at Riverside Park. This year’s show was scheduled for Thursday, July 30 through Sunday, Aug. 2 but was canceled due to concerns with COVID-19.
“The club wanted to do something fitting to honor Duane,” said club board member Tom Alway. “We thought since there isn’t a show that the tractor ride would be a fitting tribute.”
Participants do not need to be members of the club to participate in the ride. The cost is $10 donation, which will cover lunch. Remaining proceeds will go towards the club in honor of Cooper.
Members of Cooper’s family will lead the parade of tractors. The route will begin at Riverside Park, travel north on Main Street to Johnson Road, west to Brye Road, south to Conrad Road, west to Meyers Road, north to Sixth Street, west to Washington Avenue, north to Dowland Street, west to James Street, north to Loomis Street, west to West Shore Bank parking lot. The return route will be Robert Street north to Tinkham Avenue, west to Lakeshore Drive, south to Stearns Outer Drive (Stearns Park), south to Loomis Street, east to Madison Street, south to Sixth Street, east to Meyers Road, south to Conrad Road, east to Amber Road with a stop at Amber Elk Ranch, south to First Street, east to Main Street, south to Riverside Park. (Route may vary).
The ride will be escorted by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
Those interested in participating are asked to be at the WMOEC show grounds at Riverside Park no later than 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 1. For questions contact Tom Alway at 231-845-0022, tjalway@gmail.com or Rob Alway at 231-757-3202, alwayphoto@gmail.com.