As people flock to the Ludington area for the annual Fourth of July Freedom Grand Parade and fireworks, the Mason County Sheriff's Office, Ludington Police Department, Michigan State Police and the Ludington and Pere Marquette Township fire departments are announcing traffic plans for the holiday, asking visitors and residents to stay safe and expect delays when traveling to and from events in downtown Ludington.
In a press release, Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole outlined plans for the following roads ahead of Tuesday's festivities:
• U.S. 10: U.S. will be the main traffic route from Ludington east. There will be east- and westbound traffic allowed. No traffic will be permitted to turn north onto Jebavy Drive from U.S. 10. No traffic will be permitted to turn north on Nelson Road and Atkinson Drive as well. Those roads will be unmanned but barricaded to thru traffic.
• Tinkham Avenue/Johnson Road: Traffic will be monitored at a traffic control point at Johnson Road and Jebavy Drive. Traffic will be directed only northbound on Jebavy Drive at that intersection.
• Bryant Road: Traffic will be monitored at a traffic control point at Bryant Road and Jebavy Drive. Traffic will be directed only northbound on Jebavy Drive from that intersection.
• Jebavy Drive: There will be no southbound traffic allowed from Rasmussen Road, and no northbound traffic from U.S. 10 allowed unless it is from Johnson or Bryant roads and they will only be permitted to turn north. Northbound traffic on Jebavy Drive from Johnson Road and all traffic coming south on Jebavy Drive will be directed east on Rasmussen Road. Northbound traffic on Jebavy Drive from Johnson and Bryant roads will be allowed to turn east on Rasmussen Road or travel north on Jebavy Drive.
• Rasmussen/Hansen Road: Traffic will be allowed to go east and west on Rasmussen/Hansen Road. Traffic heading west on Rasmussen Road will be directed north on Jebavy Drive only. Traffic traveling east on Rasmussen Road can move freely to Dennis Road or Stiles Road and back south as the detour to U.S. 10.
• Pere Marquette Highway: There will be no northbound traffic allowed from traffic control points on First and Sixth streets, and Iris Road. Traffic at those locations will be directed southbound only to the U,S. 31 Interchange. Avoid the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway, as traffic traveling east will remain constant and will take priority over other traffic.
"We hope that everyone will enjoy this year's festivities in our beautiful area," Cole stated in the release. "Please understand that we will do our best to make the traffic run as smoothly as possible, but remember to be patient, watch for officers directing traffic and remember they are away from their families to keep you safe. Finally, as always, don't drink and drive."