A hands-on, outdoor workshop on how to mark trees for harvest will be hosted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Misty Acres preserve.
The workshop is designed for landowners who own small woodlots of northern hardwoods. During the workshop, landowners will learn how to selectively mark their own hardwoods for a harvest.
The goal is to teach how to select trees to remove with an emphasis on improving the quality of the remaining stand while maintaining diversity and good minimum density.
Other topics will include how to retain, manage and enhance important wildlife habitat components, such as rare and sensitive habitats and species, mast trees, cavity trees and coarse woody debris using ecological forestry methods.
Density measuring devices will be given to workshop registrants. This workshop will only cover tree selection. Volume estimation and appraisal will not be discussed. Bringing a clipboard is recommended.
The workshop is hosted by Joshua Shields, forester for the Manistee and Mason-Lake conservation districts, and Larry Czelusta, district forester for the Wexford, Missaukee and Kalkaska conservation districts.
A field tour will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by lunch and a question-and-answer session form 12-1 p.m.
There is no cost to attend the workshop and a lunch will be provided. Space is limited and attendance will likely be capped at 30 people, so attendees are asked to register before Sept. 17 by contacting the Manistee Conservation District at (231) 889-9666 or by emailing Shields at joshua.shields@macd.org.
Attendees are advised to meet at the Manistee County side of the Misty Acres preserve at 8:45 a.m. To get there from U.S. 31, take County Line Road approximately 1.7 miles east, then take the driveway south and park near the first buildings south along the westernmost driveway.