VICTORY TWP. — Marcie McCloskey and Julie Page-Smith were honored with Presidential Recognition awards at the West Shore Community College Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, Sept. 19.

The Presidential Recognition Award recognizes individuals for exemplifying the vision and mission of the college as displayed by significant or innovative impact in instruction, service to students, service to the college and exceptional service to the community.

Each award recipient will receive an internal grant from the WSCC Foundation, which may be expended on WSCC-allowable expenses. Examples include but are not limited to professional development, books or subscriptions, office or workplace materials or equipment, supplies or equipment for their own or another department, and student support, awards, or scholarships.

There were two recipients of a $500 grant each. The grants are funded by President Scott Ward and his wife, Laura.

“We started this award last academic year as way to honor individual accomplishments of employees. Our hope that these awards will provide inspiration and further the good works of the honorees is already being realized from the inaugural recipients last year,” Ward stated.

McCloskey retired from WSCC in 2021 as a bookkeeper after 41 years of service. With her expertise in the college student information system, she has returned to the college part-time to assist the short-staffed financial aid department. McCloskey is a longstanding member of the MCC Educational Foundation Board and active with the Spring CommUnity Auction.

“This award program began after Marci retired. I was excited to see her return to the college so I could recognize her as an employee. Her return illustrates her commitment to students, after a well-earned retirement she saw the college and students in need and came back to help,” said Ward.

Page-Smith is the director of the Wellness Center and has been at WSCC for 24 years. Page-Smith coordinates the college’s award-winning wellness program and the annual Muddy Fox Trot. She is very active in the community including the Spectrum Health Foundation board and the Win With Wellness program.

“Julie is often seen as the face of WSCC for many community members who use the Recreation Center. I could not ask for a more positive and friendly person with an infectious passion for health and wellness in this role,” stated Ward.

“I often refer to the word community as the most important part of the college name. These two honorees emphasis that word every day through their service and spirit. It is an honor and privilege to work alongside them,” he said.