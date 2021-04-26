Two people received minor injuries Friday evening after a turkey flew into the windshield of the car that they were passengers in.
Injured were a 42-year-old woman and a 5-year-old child, both of South Haven. They were treated at the scene of the accident by Mason County EMS for lacerations and released.
Mason County Sheriff deputies say that the vehicle, driven by a 41-year-old South Haven man, was traveling on the U.S. 31 freeway, south of U.S. 10 in Amber Township. Police say that the turkey flew into the windshield and shattered it. The two injured were hit by flying glass.
Deputies responded to the accident at 6:41 p.m.
Another accident involving a car-turkey collision was reported in the same general area at 7:20 p.m. Friday. No one was injured in this accident. It was reported on the U.S. 31 freeway south of Conrad Road in Amber Township.